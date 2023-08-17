An 80-year-old man has been arrested in Benin, Edo State, Nigeria, for allegedly killing his wife due to sexual frustration. The arrest was announced by the State Police Command's Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, during a news conference. The elderly man is one of 198 suspects apprehended in the state for various crimes including armed robbery, kidnapping, and murder.
According to Nwabuzor, the man showed no remorse for his actions, claiming that killing his wife was the only solution to her consistent denial of sex. The suspect revealed during the conference that his wife had been withholding sex from him for a long time and despite seeking help from both families, her behavior persisted. He added that he had heard rumors that she was involved with several pastors.
The suspect expressed regret for his actions. The incident highlights a tragic situation involving a marital dispute escalating to a fatal outcome. Police authorities are conducting investigations into the case.
Source: PM News