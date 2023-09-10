Access Bank Nigeria

Doyin and Kim Oprah Evicted From The Big Brother Naija All Stars House

In a shocking turn of events, Doyin's journey in the Big Brother Naija All Stars house has come to an unexpected end as he was evicted from the competition. The eviction, which took place during a tense Sunday night episode, left both housemates and viewers stunned.

Doyin, known for his charismatic personality and strategic gameplay, had been a strong contender in the All Stars edition of the popular reality show. His eviction sent ripples through the house, with fellow housemates expressing both sorrow and surprise at his departure
 

