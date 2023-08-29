Access Bank Nigeria

Edo's state government has disbanded the media team associated with Philip Shaibu, the deputy governor, following a staged walkout incident. During the 60th-anniversary event of the Midwest referendum organized by the state government, Shaibu and his aides, including security personnel, were prevented from entering the venue, leading to the deputy governor's departure.

Chris Nehikhare, the Commissioner of Information, disclosed in a statement that the state government had instructed Shaibu to seek media coverage for his office's activities through the Ministry of Information. This directive was prompted by the orchestrated walkout at the colloquium celebrating the Midwest referendum, which Nehikhare labeled as "highly regrettable."

Nehikhare asserted that Shaibu's media crew, comprised of journalists, attempted to enter the event hall against established accreditation protocols, resulting in the incident. The disbandment of the media team underscores the friction between the deputy governor and the state government in recent times.

The move comes amid tensions between Godwin Obaseki, the Edo governor, and Shaibu regarding an alleged impeachment plot against the deputy governor. Despite these disputes, Shaibu recently expressed his loyalty to Obaseki, referring to him as his "elder brother

Credit: The Cable
 

