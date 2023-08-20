Prominent figures from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) attended the wedding of Lloyd, son of former Deputy Senate President Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice. Notable attendees included former Senate Presidents Anyim Pius Anyim, David Mark, and Bukola Saraki, as well as PDP Kogi State governorship candidate Senator Dino Melaye. The event took place at Basilica of Grace Anglican Church in Abuja's Gudu District.
The wedding saw bipartisan attendance, with high-ranking members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) also present. Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu, Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru, and Minister-designate Senator David Umahi were among the dignitaries who joined the celebration to show support for the Ekweremadu family.
It is noteworthy that Senator Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice are currently incarcerated in a UK prison after being convicted of organ trafficking in May 2023. The UK Court sentenced Senator Ekweremadu to nine years and eight months in prison, while Mrs. Beatrice Ekweremadu received a four-year and six-month sentence. Additionally, a doctor implicated in the case, Obinna Obeta, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.