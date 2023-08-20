Access Bank Nigeria

Metro Ekweremadu's Son's Wedding Draws Political Figures Including Mark, Saraki, and Others

E

ese

Moderator
17577145_1757678017576706fbimg16924647630400153jpegb6d5e8d4a59c4b6b1c2d55a1a3dd5192jpegjpeg151...jpg17577144_17576700fbimg16924647657736799jpeg3480809bc7dde711671c60e3d03db7f0_jpeg_jpeg1ed76c23e...jpg

Prominent figures from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) attended the wedding of Lloyd, son of former Deputy Senate President Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice. Notable attendees included former Senate Presidents Anyim Pius Anyim, David Mark, and Bukola Saraki, as well as PDP Kogi State governorship candidate Senator Dino Melaye. The event took place at Basilica of Grace Anglican Church in Abuja's Gudu District.

The wedding saw bipartisan attendance, with high-ranking members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) also present. Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu, Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru, and Minister-designate Senator David Umahi were among the dignitaries who joined the celebration to show support for the Ekweremadu family.

It is noteworthy that Senator Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice are currently incarcerated in a UK prison after being convicted of organ trafficking in May 2023. The UK Court sentenced Senator Ekweremadu to nine years and eight months in prison, while Mrs. Beatrice Ekweremadu received a four-year and six-month sentence. Additionally, a doctor implicated in the case, Obinna Obeta, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
 

Similar threads

E
Metro PHOTO: Senate President Lawan, Ngige pay Ekweremadu solidarity visit - Vanguard Newspaper
Replies
0
Views
732
ese
E
Nigeria Political News
Politics Ex-Senate president Bukola Saraki breaks silence, reacts to IPOB attack on Ekweremadu – Legit.ng
Replies
0
Views
879
Nigeria Political News
Nigeria Political News
Nigeria Political News
Politics Saraki, Ekweremadu, Ortom Pay Tribute to Mark – Thisdaylive Newspaper
Replies
0
Views
717
Nigeria Political News
Nigeria Political News
Nigeria Political News
Politics Saraki, Ekweremadu visit Bauchi Gov, Bala Mohammed [PHOTOS] – Daily Post Nigeria
Replies
0
Views
982
Nigeria Political News
Nigeria Political News
Nigeria Political News
Politics Court strikes out suit seeking to stop alleged planned removal of Saraki, Ekweremadu – Premium Times Nigeria
Replies
0
Views
715
Nigeria Political News
Nigeria Political News
Back
Top