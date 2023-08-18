Elon Musk has announced a significant change to the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, indicating that users will no longer have the option to block other accounts. Musk explained that the feature "makes no sense" and will be removed, except for direct messages.



The block feature on X allows users to restrict specific accounts from contacting them, seeing their tweets, and following them. Musk suggested that users utilize the mute feature instead, which hides an account's posts from the timeline without unfollowing or blocking. Blocking, on the other hand, prevents an account from viewing a user's public posts. Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, became the owner of X in 2022 after a $44 billion deal for the company.



He has been implementing several changes to the platform, including top executive terminations and staff reductions. Linda Yaccarino, a former NBCUniversal ad executive, was appointed CEO of X earlier this year, with Musk overseeing product and technology teams