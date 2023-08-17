Access Bank Nigeria

Suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, was visibly emotional as he wept in court on Thursday after his arraignment was adjourned to August 23, 2023. The Federal Capital Territory High Court's adjournment came due to the absence of another defendant, Sa’adatu Yaro, in the corruption and conspiracy case brought against them by the Federal government.

Emefiele was seen weeping and receiving consolation from his legal team following the adjournment. He, along with Yaro and April 1616 Investment Ltd, is facing allegations of conspiracy and procurement fraud. Emefiele is further accused of bestowing corrupt advantages upon his associates, including Yaro, who is identified as a Director in April 1616 Investment Ltd, to the tune of N6.9 billion.

The accused appeared before Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court. Emefiele was escorted to court by officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) and was returned to them under tight security after the proceedings. The case has attracted significant attention due to its implications for one of Nigeria's top financial regulatory figures.
 
