Access Bank Nigeria

Metro Ex-Boko Haram Fighters Stage Protest Over Unpaid 30k Allowance and Dismal Welfare in Maiduguri

E

ese

Moderator
Protest-Hunger (1).png
Former members of the Boko Haram Islamist militia staged a protest in Maiduguri, Borno State's capital, alleging abandonment by the government. These ex-militants, around 6,900 of them, surrendered to Nigerian authorities and are currently undergoing a deradicalization and rehabilitation program at Maiduguri's Hajj Camp. The protesters broke out of the facility, causing tension and traffic congestion on the Bulumkutu – Maiduguri Highway before security operatives intervened.

The former militants demanded the N30,000 allowance promised to them by the government. They expressed disappointment with their treatment, claiming neglect, insufficient food, and lack of other welfare amenities. They stated that the authorities had assured them of rehabilitation and reintegration into society for lawful living as responsible citizens.

The Borno State Commissioner of Information and Internal Security, Usman Tar, responded, mentioning that biometric registration for the repentant insurgents has resumed. The state's government is using the Disarmament, Demobilization, Deradicalization, Rehabilitation, Reconciliation, and Reintegration (DDDRRR) framework, also known as the "Borno Model," to process the former insurgents in six batches. The incident highlights the challenges authorities face in reintegrating former fighters into communities affected by years of insurgency.
Source: Premium Times.
 

Similar threads

K
Metro Many feared dead as Boko Haram fighters attack and set houses on fire in Borno community – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
Replies
0
Views
554
Kayode Israel
K
Nigeria Metro News
Metro Boko Haram strikes again in Maiduguri after Buhari’s visit – Newtelegraph
Replies
0
Views
903
Nigeria Metro News
Nigeria Metro News
Nigeria Metro News
Metro Boko Haram: 608 ex-terrorists to be freed – Nigerian military – Daily Post Nigeria
Replies
0
Views
2K
Nigeria Metro News
Nigeria Metro News
E
Metro ‘Air force allowed Boko Haram operate freely’– Garkida residents speak on attack - Nairaland
Replies
0
Views
1K
ese
E
Nigeria Metro News
Metro Boko Haram cuts off Maiduguri from national electricity grid, burns UN facility (photos) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
Replies
0
Views
1K
Nigeria Metro News
Nigeria Metro News
Back
Top