Former members of the Boko Haram Islamist militia staged a protest in Maiduguri, Borno State's capital, alleging abandonment by the government. These ex-militants, around 6,900 of them, surrendered to Nigerian authorities and are currently undergoing a deradicalization and rehabilitation program at Maiduguri's Hajj Camp. The protesters broke out of the facility, causing tension and traffic congestion on the Bulumkutu – Maiduguri Highway before security operatives intervened.The former militants demanded the N30,000 allowance promised to them by the government. They expressed disappointment with their treatment, claiming neglect, insufficient food, and lack of other welfare amenities. They stated that the authorities had assured them of rehabilitation and reintegration into society for lawful living as responsible citizens.The Borno State Commissioner of Information and Internal Security, Usman Tar, responded, mentioning that biometric registration for the repentant insurgents has resumed. The state's government is using the Disarmament, Demobilization, Deradicalization, Rehabilitation, Reconciliation, and Reintegration (DDDRRR) framework, also known as the "Borno Model," to process the former insurgents in six batches. The incident highlights the challenges authorities face in reintegrating former fighters into communities affected by years of insurgency.Source: Premium Times.