Racheal Ikumelo, the sister of Rebecca Ikumeolo, the Nigerian lady who tragically lost her life during a stampede at a concert organized by singer Asake at the Brixton O2 Academy on December 15, 2022, has expressed her disappointment with the singer for using her sister's image without obtaining the family's permission. Asake held another concert at the same venue on August 20, 2023, during which he paid tribute to the victims of the previous stampede.During the concert, a video tribute was played in memory of the victims, including Rebecca Ikumeolo. However, Racheal Ikumelo was disheartened to see her sister's image used without any contact or consent from their family. She took to social media to call out Asake for his actions.In response to Racheal's criticism, a fan of Asake pointed out that the singer had previously released a statement addressing the family's loss. However, Racheal emphasized that she expected a more personal approach, such as meeting with a family member before using her sister's image in the tribute.The incident highlights the sensitive nature of using images and personal stories of deceased individuals, especially without proper communication and consent from their families.