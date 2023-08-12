FLASHBACK: Why I’ll never be minister again – El-Rufa’i - Daily Trust
Malam Nasir el-Rufai is about the number one topic in the news this weekend. The former governor and one-time minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was one of the 48 persons nominated by …
dailytrust.com
FLASHBACK: Why I’ll never be minister again – El-Rufa’i - Daily Trust
Malam Nasir el-Rufai is about the number one topic in the news this weekend. The former governor and one-time minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was one of the 48 persons nominated by …
dailytrust.com