Fuel Stations Implement Rationing Amid Importation Hesitation by Marketers

Numerous fuel stations across Nigeria are implementing fuel rationing due to fuel marketers avoiding importation, according to an exclusive report by LEADERSHIP. The reduced fuel consumption in recent months, linked to increased fuel pump prices, is contributing to relatively light queues at petrol stations in major cities, particularly Lagos. However, these queues are expected to grow as rationing continues.

Some outlets in Lagos are operating at low capacity, only selling fuel for a few hours each day. The underlying reasons for this situation include marketers anticipating an upward price adjustment and rumors of a potential return of partial subsidies to mitigate rising fuel costs. A source mentioned that depots are experiencing shortages, indicating a broader issue. Access to foreign exchange is also challenging, contributing to the difficulties in fuel importation.
 

