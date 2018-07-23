Sponsored Get A Loan Of Up To 15 Million Naira And Above In Four Simple Steps

M

mrsam

Guest
How would you like to raise a capital of up to 15 million Naira to start your business, invest in a project, own an apartment or meet up with those unending financial responsibilities? Lack of funds can be a huge obstacle when trying to achieve any of those goals.

Accessing a loan of such an amount is nearly impossible especially in Nigeria’s financial market.

Great News! We have created Rosabon Asset Cash Loan (ACL) to give you access to credit facilities of up to 15 million Naira and above by using your vehicle(s) as an asset to access the loan. During the repayment period which is up to 24 months, you continue to enjoy the use of your vehicle for your regular day to day or business activities. Thereby, enabling you to achieve your financial goals easily.

This facility is specifically for individuals with a steady income (salary earners or business owners whose businesses are duly registered with the CAC) and a vehicle to access the loan.

Benefits of ACL

  • Minimal interest rates

  • Access to 15 Million Naira and UP!

  • Full unrestricted access to your vehicle. You still get to have it in your possession.

  • Repayment period of up to 24 months (2 years)!

  • Fast approval process!


It can’t get this good anywhere else!


rosabon acl.png


Steps To Apply

Apply for this facility by contacting 08150880038/08150880039 or WhatsApp 08150880066. You can also send a mail to [email protected].

It is that easy!



ACL Banner.jpg
 

Similar threads

E
Sponsored Receive an Alert of N5,000,000 Before Christmas!!!
Replies
2
Views
7K
Emmanu
E
siteadmin
Money How to get started trading CFDs
Replies
0
Views
1K
siteadmin
siteadmin
M
Sponsored Access a Collateral Free Loan Of Up To N1,000,000 From Anywhere Nationwide
Replies
1
Views
15K
Zamani
Z
E
Business UBA Leads The Pack In SME, Business Support, Economic Recovery From COVID Impact
Replies
0
Views
1K
ese
E
E
Business How to Trade Bitcoin in Nigeria
Replies
0
Views
1K
ese
E
Top