Lagos Green Garden Estate


Want to own a piece of land? Call _07031220547_ or Send us a DM.

GREEN GARDENS is an evergreen land located at Elerangbe, Ibeju-Lekki that is perfect for residents seeking a quiet and serene environment.

Tucked away from the loud noise, bustle and hustle of Lagos city. GREEN GARDENS offers you a perfect blend of nature,technology and architecture.
LANDMARKS
📍Proposed Lekki Airport
📍Alaro City
📍Dangote Refinery
📍Pan Atlantic University
📍Lekki Free Trade Zone
📍 Lekki Sea Port
 

Top