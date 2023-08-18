Access Bank Nigeria

In a heart-wrenching update, the celebrated Nigerian artist Wizkid is grappling with the loss of his beloved mother. The entertainment community and fans are in a state of shock as news surfaced that the mother of the Grammy-winning singer, Ayodeji Balogun, also known as Wizkid, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Close sources to the renowned songwriter and performer have confirmed the sad news, leaving the music industry in mourning. Mrs. Balogun played an integral role in her son's success, frequently seen offering her unwavering support from the sidelines at concerts and events.

The artist, whose real name is Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, has not yet addressed the tragic loss publicly. Beyond just a mother, Mrs. Balogun's presence at Wizkid's performances symbolized the enduring support she provided for her son's musical journey.

As the industry and fans come to terms with this devastating news, tributes and condolences have poured in for Wizkid and his family during this difficult time

Source: NotjustOk
 

