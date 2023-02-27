Sports How Cristiano Ronaldo Changed the Results of Al-Nassr

E

ese

Moderator

At the end of 2022, there was an exciting deal in the history of world soccer. Cristiano Ronaldo moved to the championship of Saudi Arabia. Therefore, every Al Nassr match today attracts a lot of attention.


Cristiano's first match with the new team was a friendly against PSG. The Portuguese scored twice and was named the best player in the game. In official matches, Ronaldo did not let his side down. He scored his first goal for the Saudi club from the penalty spot. It happened in a game with Al-Fateh. The Portuguese's accurate shot enabled his team to snatch a draw back then.
roro.PNG

Later, Cristiano continued to gain momentum. In particular, he managed to score against Al Wahda. However, the Portuguese did not stop there. Already in the next game with Al-Taawoun, he made two assists. It is the best proof that the forward quickly adapted to the new championship.

It's easy to follow today’s Al Nassr match on the sports statistics website. The team's calendar of matches is very tight, but now no meeting is sure to pass fans by.

It is also impossible to get past the fact that Al-Nassr has joined the championship race thanks to Ronaldo's performance. Nevertheless, the team has managed to catch up with the other leaders.

Key strengths of the team

Al-Nassr has a lot of other great players. Although, of course, Ronaldo is the main star of the team. By the way, on FSCORE: yesterday match result is always presented. So it is an excellent opportunity to discover how the team's last confrontations have turned out. And there are matches not only in the championship of Saudi Arabia but also in other tournaments.

In general, Al-Nassr is considered one of the main favorites in the local championship for a reason. The strengths of the team are considered to be:

  1. The presence in the squad of individually strong leaders. These are David Ospina, Talisca, and many others. Sometimes, their successful play allows the team to score the necessary points.
  2. Good understanding between the players. Their actions look coordinated and precise. There are virtually no mistakes and misfires. It helps the team regularly score points and improve their standing at the table.
  3. Significant experience of the leaders who know how to distribute the forces over a long distance. Thanks to this, the team has not had a long winless streak during the current season.
Thus, with Ronaldo's arrival, the club has naturally become stronger. And it is easy to follow his current successes on a proven platform. On FSCORE, it is easy to find yesterday's match results and much more. For example, there are detailed statistics. It will allow you to quickly determine how the team's matches in various tournaments are formed
 
Last edited:

Similar threads

E
Sports Al Nassr: Saudi Arabia set to bend its marriage law to allow Cristiano Ronaldo to live with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez - Daily Post
Replies
0
Views
397
ese
E
E
Sports 🚨 OFFICIAL: Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al Nassr, here we go! Contract valid until 2025 - Goal
Replies
0
Views
336
ese
E
E
Sports Cristiano Ronaldo: Nobody knows how many clubs tried to sign me before Al-Nassr - Goal
Replies
0
Views
238
ese
E
E
Sports Ronaldo arrives Al-Nassr to hero's welcome, fans to pay ₦1800 to attend unveiling in Saudi Arabia - Pulse Ng
Replies
0
Views
341
ese
E
E
Sports Cristiano Ronaldo 'agrees a £173million-per-year contract with Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr' after leaving Man.United - Daily Mail
Replies
0
Views
346
ese
E
Top