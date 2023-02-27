At the end of 2022, there was an exciting deal in the history of world soccer. Cristiano Ronaldo moved to the championship of Saudi Arabia. Therefore, every Al Nassr match today attracts a lot of attention.
Cristiano's first match with the new team was a friendly against PSG. The Portuguese scored twice and was named the best player in the game. In official matches, Ronaldo did not let his side down. He scored his first goal for the Saudi club from the penalty spot. It happened in a game with Al-Fateh. The Portuguese's accurate shot enabled his team to snatch a draw back then.
Later, Cristiano continued to gain momentum. In particular, he managed to score against Al Wahda. However, the Portuguese did not stop there. Already in the next game with Al-Taawoun, he made two assists. It is the best proof that the forward quickly adapted to the new championship.
It's easy to follow today’s Al Nassr match on the sports statistics website. The team's calendar of matches is very tight, but now no meeting is sure to pass fans by.
It is also impossible to get past the fact that Al-Nassr has joined the championship race thanks to Ronaldo's performance. Nevertheless, the team has managed to catch up with the other leaders.
Key strengths of the teamAl-Nassr has a lot of other great players. Although, of course, Ronaldo is the main star of the team. By the way, on FSCORE: yesterday match result is always presented. So it is an excellent opportunity to discover how the team's last confrontations have turned out. And there are matches not only in the championship of Saudi Arabia but also in other tournaments.
In general, Al-Nassr is considered one of the main favorites in the local championship for a reason. The strengths of the team are considered to be:
- The presence in the squad of individually strong leaders. These are David Ospina, Talisca, and many others. Sometimes, their successful play allows the team to score the necessary points.
- Good understanding between the players. Their actions look coordinated and precise. There are virtually no mistakes and misfires. It helps the team regularly score points and improve their standing at the table.
- Significant experience of the leaders who know how to distribute the forces over a long distance. Thanks to this, the team has not had a long winless streak during the current season.
Last edited: