Access Bank Nigeria

Metro In disturbing video, kidnapped cousin of Jonathan cries for help from shallow grave - The Cable


Similar threads

E
Metro Uber driver who was assaulted by police officers at the #EndSARS memorial at the Lekki toll gate cries for help to retrieve his seized car (video) -
Replies
0
Views
542
ese
E
K
Politics IN FULL: Jonathan missing as APC lists 23 presidential hopefuls for screening - The Cable Nigeria News
Replies
0
Views
162
Kayode Israel
K
E
Metro TRENDING VIDEO: Policeman takes refuge in shop after gunmen attacked checkpoint in Enugu - The Cable
Replies
0
Views
700
ese
E
C
Metro Friend mourns man abducted, killed and buried in shallow grave in Anambra, shares photo of the ‘evil cousin’ who allegedly hired the assassins – LIB
Replies
0
Views
571
Chinedu Iroka
C
E
Politics Falana: Nigeria’s constitution disqualifies Jonathan from contesting presidency in 2023 - The Cable
Replies
0
Views
205
ese
E

Sponsor Posts

Top