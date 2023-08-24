Numerous Nigerians are reportedly grappling with unemployment and destitution in the United Kingdom (UK) after expending their savings to pay agents who promised them skilled worker visas along with employment opportunities.According to reports from Sky News, these individuals left Nigeria in pursuit of better prospects, lured by assurances of jobs in the UK, only to find harsh realities upon arrival. Some of them had traveled on skilled worker visas arranged by travel agents or intermediaries, only to realize that the promised jobs did not exist.Several affected individuals have turned to food banks for sustenance, while some are even resorting to sleeping on the streets due to their dire circumstances. One victim, speaking anonymously, disclosed her distress at being dependent on aid in contrast to her previous self-sufficiency.Many of the stranded individuals are now seeking refuge and basic necessities at a Nigerian Community Centre in Greater Manchester, where food and essential supplies are provided to help them get by. The founder of the Nigerian Community Centre, Mary Adekugbe, expressed her concern and dismay at the rising number of skilled worker visa holders requiring assistance, describing the situation as "shameful."These victims, who believed they were embarking on opportunities for a better life, have found themselves ensnared in a web of false promises and shattered dreams as they navigate the challenges of survival and employment in a foreign land