Access Bank Nigeria

Metro Kwara College Graduates Face Disciplinary Panel for Alleged 'Inappropriate Behavior'

E

ese

Moderator
cover2_1694418923 (1).jpg
Two students from the Kwara State College of Education in Ilọrin are set to face a disciplinary panel following an alleged immoral display during their graduation ceremony. The students involved are Sulyman Tawakaltu and Mohammed AbdulSalam, both from the agricultural department.

A viral photo captured AbdulSalam apparently grabbing Tawakaltu's breasts during the sign-out ceremony for final-year students at the college last week. In response to the incident, the college issued an internal memo citing the "display of immoral practice by two students of the institution" as the reason for its action.

The college has tasked the "Students’ Disciplinary Committee (SDC) to bring the two students to book to serve as a deterrent to others." While confirming the development, the Public Relations Officer of the college, Hajia Habitat Zubair, stated that "the school has commenced an investigation into the matter but has not made any formal pronouncement on it."

The disciplinary process underscores the institution's commitment to maintaining a code of conduct and ethical standards among its students
 

Similar threads

Nigeria Metro News
Metro Kwara: Woman inflicts burns on housemaids for not flushing toilet – Newtelegraph
Replies
0
Views
707
Nigeria Metro News
Nigeria Metro News
Iroka Chinedu
Metro Marketer arraigned for N2m fraud in Kwara – Tribune Ng
Replies
0
Views
757
Iroka Chinedu
Iroka Chinedu
siteadmin
Senate panel meets Buhari on alleged plot to frame Saraki for cultism – BusinessDay News
Replies
0
Views
746
siteadmin
siteadmin
P
Politics APC Under Threat, Bola TInubu Calls For Oyegun's Resignation
Replies
2
Views
3K
LequteMan
L
Back
Top