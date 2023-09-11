Two students from the Kwara State College of Education in Ilọrin are set to face a disciplinary panel following an alleged immoral display during their graduation ceremony. The students involved are Sulyman Tawakaltu and Mohammed AbdulSalam, both from the agricultural department.A viral photo captured AbdulSalam apparently grabbing Tawakaltu's breasts during the sign-out ceremony for final-year students at the college last week. In response to the incident, the college issued an internal memo citing the "display of immoral practice by two students of the institution" as the reason for its action.The college has tasked the "Students’ Disciplinary Committee (SDC) to bring the two students to book to serve as a deterrent to others." While confirming the development, the Public Relations Officer of the college, Hajia Habitat Zubair, stated that "the school has commenced an investigation into the matter but has not made any formal pronouncement on it."The disciplinary process underscores the institution's commitment to maintaining a code of conduct and ethical standards among its students