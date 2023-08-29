Lagos has secured the fifth spot as one of the most attractive African cities for living, working, and investing, according to the Brand Finance City Index 2023. With a desirability score of 56.7%, Lagos follows behind Cape Town (South Africa), Cairo (Egypt), Johannesburg (South Africa), and Casablanca (Morocco), which ranked as the top four African cities with scores of 62.9%, 60.7%, 59.7%, and 59.3%, respectively.Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, also made the list, placing as the sixth African city with a score of 55.1%. These six cities are the only African representatives on the global list of the best 100 cities, securing positions 60, 67, 72, 76, 90, and 94, respectively.The Brand Finance City Index is based on a worldwide survey involving nearly 15,000 individuals across 20 countries, conducted in April 2023. The survey assesses perceptions of the top 100 cities globally, taking into account factors such as reputation, investment appeal, and overall attractiveness for various purposes.London emerged as the world's top city brand, achieving a score of 84.6%, followed by New York (United States) and Paris (France) with scores of 83.0% and 79.7%, respectively. The report attributed London's success to its global familiarity, emphasizing that familiarity with a city leads to positive perceptions and encourages preferences for living, working, visiting, and investing.Zurich (Switzerland) ranked 17th globally with a score of 72.0%. The report highlighted Zurich's appeal as a desirable destination for local and remote work, investment, and retirement, noting its top position in these dimensions