The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has successfully extended its agreement with Jose Santos Peseiro, confirming his position as the Head Coach of the Nigerian national football team, the Super Eagles. This extension aligns with the terms laid out in the initial contract, which was established in May 2022. Peseiro's primary objective, as stipulated in the contract, is to guide the Super Eagles to at least the semi-finals of the 34th Africa Cup of Nations, set to be held in Cote d’Ivoire in the coming months.Under Peseiro's leadership, the Super Eagles navigated the qualifiers successfully, securing their spot with a game to spare. This journey included an extraordinary 10-0 victory against Sao Tome and Principe in Agadir, Morocco, in June 2022.Peseiro's decision to continue in his role involved accepting a reduction in his previous compensation terms. The new agreement also entrusts him with overseeing the Super Eagles B team, which consists of home-based professionals participating in the biennial African Nations Championship.In preparation for upcoming matches, Peseiro has extended invitations to several key players, including William Ekong, Tyronne Ebuehi, Wilfred Ndidi, and Victor Osimhen, for the final-day qualification series encounter against Sao Tome and Principe in Uyo.The match is scheduled to take place at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Sunday, September 10. While Nigeria has already secured a place in the finals with 12 points from their previous five matches, they must earn at least one point to ensure they top the group, ahead of second-placed Guinea Bissau, who currently have 10 points and are playing against Sierra Leone in Bissau. Peseiro has also included some new faces in the squad, such as Belgium-based centre-back Jordan Torunarigha and forwards Victor Boniface and Gift Orban, along with the return of Portugal-based left-back Bruno Onyemaechi and defensive midfielder Raphael Onyedika.