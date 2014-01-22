Business Nigeria puts $300 million World Bank cash into mortgage agency - Reuters

ABUJA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Nigeria has put $300 million worth of World Bank aid money into a mortgage-backed guarantee that it hopes will boost lending via the creation of a secondary market, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

Africa's most populous country and second biggest economy suffers a woeful housing shortage, with somewhere between 16 and 20 million new homes needed just to keep up with current demand, according to official figures.

Source: Reuters

It's strange that the government thought about it only in 2014. The obvious overpopulation of Africa was not news to anyone in the early 200s.
 

