ABUJA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Nigeria has put $300 million worth of World Bank aid money into a mortgage-backed guarantee that it hopes will boost lending via the creation of a secondary market, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
Africa's most populous country and second biggest economy suffers a woeful housing shortage, with somewhere between 16 and 20 million new homes needed just to keep up with current demand, according to official figures.
Click here to read more
Source: Reuters
