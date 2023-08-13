siteadmin
According to Channels TV Nigeria, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) executed several air strikes against various groups in different nation regions.
On Saturday, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the NAF spokesman, provided details about these operations. In the Niger Delta Region, the strikes targeted locations associated with oil theft, which has implications for the local environment and the country's oil production levels. Based on prior air reconnaissance, under Operation Delta Safe, NAF addressed an illegal refining site located southwest of Bille in the Degema Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State on 11 August 2023.
That same day, another strike targeted a camp associated with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Orsumoghu, Ihiala LGA, Anambra State. Intelligence had indicated potential plans by members at this camp to mount an operation, leading to this preemptive action.
In a parallel move, the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai turned its attention to an area roughly 1.5km East of Arra, adjacent to the Sambisa Forest, a location previously identified with militant activities. Recent observations had indicated a resurgence of activity at this spot, possibly from groups that had evaded earlier NAF actions near Lake Chad. The strike aimed to disrupt potential consolidation at this locale. Subsequent footage from the area provided insights into the effects of the strike, showing a significant impact on infrastructure and movement.
It remains vital to monitor the broader implications of such operations on local communities and ensure that comprehensive strategies address root causes and not just symptoms.
