Access Bank Nigeria

Metro Nigerian Nationals Face 30-Year US Jail Term for Alleged COVID Unemployment Benefit Scam

E

ese

Moderator
images (4).jpg
Sakiru Ambali, a 45-year-old Nigerian, has been presented before a US district court on charges of wire fraud. Ambali was apprehended in Frankfurt, Germany, during his journey from Nigeria to Canada, while another Nigerian, Fatiu Lawal, was arrested in Toronto, Canada, where he resides. Their arrests occurred in February 2023.

The allegations against Lawal and Ambali revolve around their purported use of stolen personal information from numerous US taxpayers and residents. They are accused of filing over 1,700 fraudulent claims for COVID-19 pandemic unemployment benefits. Although the claims totaled around $25 million, the pair allegedly acquired approximately $2.4 million, primarily through pandemic unemployment benefits.

The US attorney’s office for the Western District of Washington stated that the co-conspirators submitted claims to over 25 states, using 13 Google accounts for about 900 claims. Additionally, they created four internet domain names and around 800 email addresses for fraudulent purposes.

Lawal and Ambali are further accused of attempting to exploit stolen American identities for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) to defraud the small business administration.

Both individuals were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 10 counts of wire fraud, and six counts of aggravated identity theft. The potential penalties for conspiracy and wire fraud include up to 30 years in prison, while aggravated identity theft carries a mandatory minimum sentence of two years in prison. Lawal remains in Canada awaiting extradition, while Ambali had his initial court appearance on Friday.
 

Similar threads

E
Metro Two Nigerians risk 30-year jail term in US over COVID unemployment benefit ‘fraud’ - The Cable
Replies
0
Views
3
ese
E
E
Metro Nigerian man Victor Alonge sentenced to 10 years in jail for romance scam by US court - LIB
Replies
0
Views
1K
ese
E
Nigeria Metro News
Metro Nigerian jailed for over $12m tax fraud in US – Newtelegraph
Replies
0
Views
918
Nigeria Metro News
Nigeria Metro News
L
Metro US to Sentence 25 Year-old Nigerian to 20 Years in Jail for $500,000 Fraud
Replies
0
Views
2K
LequteMan
L
P
Metro Nigerian Giant, Animasaun, Jailed In US For $1m Fraud
Replies
0
Views
1K
ProfRem
P
Back
Top