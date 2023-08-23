Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has urged Nigerians to refrain from using social media as a platform for filing complaints against police officers. Speaking during a stakeholders' meeting at the police command headquarters in Ibadan, Oyo state, Egbetokun emphasized the importance of reporting grievances to the Commissioners of Police (CPs) in their respective states. He acknowledged that while some police officers might misbehave, not all would behave improperly, and encouraged citizens to report issues to higher-ranking officers for proper investigation and justice. Egbetokun cautioned against the spread of falsehoods on social media and advised seeking clarifications from CPs or Police Public Relations Officers (PPROs).
Egbetokun also outlined his mission to establish a police force characterized by professionalism, adherence to the rule of law, and a people-centric approach. He aimed to create a responsive police force capable of effectively addressing evolving crime dynamics and ensuring citizens' safety. Stressing the significance of community-based, technology-driven, and intelligence-led modern policing, he expressed plans to implement community policing strategies, collaborating with other security agencies and state-owned security units to combat and reduce crime nationwide.