Detained Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, expressed that requesting his release from the federal government would be an affront to the memory of the late Pa Mbazulike Amaechi. Amaechi's plea for Kanu's freedom was ignored by the government. Kanu's stance was communicated by the IPOB's lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, following their visit to Kanu at the State Security Services (SSS) detention facility in Abuja.Ejiofor noted that the Court of Appeal's pronouncement on Kanu's release remains unaltered. The legal team has taken steps to address concerns about Kanu's well-being and the SSS's refusal to provide his medical records, initiating contempt proceedings against the agency. An application has been made to the Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory for a magistrate to inspect the SSS facility where Kanu has been held in solitary confinement.Kanu conveyed his gratitude to those advocating for his release but emphasized that he has been effectively discharged by the Court of Appeal's October 13, 2022 judgment, which also prohibited his further trial and detention. He firmly stated that he does not need to beg the government for his release.Kanu highlighted the need for the Supreme Court to expedite the hearing of the federal government's appeal, as outlined in the Criminal Appeals Practice Directions of the Supreme Court. The report provides insight into Kanu's perspective on his situation and his unwavering commitment to the legal processes that have unfolded