Peter Obi’s Supporters Are Abusive, Intolerant, Dictators With No Home Training; Forcing One Party On Nigerians – Chimaroke Nnamani | Sahara Reporters
A senator and former Governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani has stated that the supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, popularly known as Obidients, are trying to force a one-party state on Nigerians. The Enugu East Senator described the movement as intolerant...
