In the early hours of Tuesday, an accident occurred on the Otedola Bridge inwards Ojodu Berger when a loaded truck overturned. The incident has resulted in significant traffic congestion, exacerbated by a flooded section of the bridge. The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) reported the accident on its official page, describing it as "fatal" and specifying that the truck was carrying wheat. Efforts are currently underway to clear the truck from the road and recover its cargo, while traffic management authorities work to alleviate the gridlock.