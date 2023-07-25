Passionate Kisses, Silent Risks: Unveiling the Dangers of Oral Sex

Herpes: Herpes, caused by the herpes simplex virus (HSV), is one of the most common STDs transmitted through oral sex. HSV can cause sores or blisters around the mouth and genital area. The virus can be transmitted through oral-genital contact, leading to genital herpes if the mouth contacts an infected genital region. Gonorrhea is a type of bacterial infection capable of causing damage to the body: genitals, rectum, and throat. When engaging in oral sex with an infected partner, the bacteria can be transmitted to the throat, resulting in oral gonorrhoea. This often goes undetected, leading to potential complications if left untreated. Syphilis is a bacterial infection that can be transmitted through various means, including oral, vaginal, or anal sex. When it comes to oral sex, syphilis can be contracted by contact with syphilis sores or rashes present on the genitals or mouth. The infection can lead to serious health issues if not diagnosed and treated promptly. Human Papillomavirus (HPV): HPV is a widespread virus with various strains, some of which can cause genital warts and increase the risk of developing certain types of cancer. Oral HPV can be transmitted through oral-genital contact and is associated with an increased risk of throat and mouth cancers.

Communication: Open and honest communication with sexual partners is crucial. Discussing sexual health, previous STD testing, and using protection during oral sex can reduce the risk of transmission. Dental Dams and Condoms: Using dental dams or condoms during oral sex can provide a barrier that reduces the chances of transmitting or acquiring STDs. These protective measures should be used consistently and correctly. Regular Testing: Regular STD testing is essential, especially if you engage in multiple sexual partnerships. Testing can help detect infections early, allowing timely treatment and preventing further spread. Vaccination: For certain STDs like HPV, vaccination is available and recommended. Vaccination can protect against specific strains of HPV that are linked to genital warts and cancer, reducing the risk of transmission. Abstinence and Mutual Monogamy: Abstaining from sexual activity One option for staying safe from sexually transmitted infections is to have a mutually monogamous relationship with a partner who is not infected can significantly reduce the risk of contracting STDs, including those transmitted through oral sex.

In recent years, sexual health has become increasingly important as cases of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) continue to rise in Nigeria. While the emphasis on protecting oneself during penetrative sex is widely acknowledged, there is still a lack of awareness about the associated risks with oral sex. In this article, we will shed light on the STDs that can be contracted through oral sex and the preventive measures Nigerians can take to safeguard their sexual health.Understanding STDs Contracted Through Oral Sex:Preventive Measures:In Nigeria, the prevalence of STDs is a concerning public health issue, and it's crucial to raise awareness about the risks associated with oral sex. Understanding the potential transmission of infections like herpes, gonorrhoea, syphilis, and HPV through oral-genital contact is essential for safeguarding sexual health. By promoting open communication, consistent condom and dental dam use, regular testing, vaccination, and responsible sexual behaviour, Nigerians can take proactive steps to protect themselves and their partners from STDs. Empowering individuals with knowledge is the first step toward building a healthier, safer society where sexual health is a priority.