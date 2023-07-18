BREAKING: Fuel queues resurface in Abuja over hike in pump price - Daily Trust
Fuel queues have resurfaced in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, as a result of the hike in the pump price of petrol. Daily Trust had reported that fuel which sold for N537 per litre in the nati…
dailytrust.com
BREAKING: Fuel queues resurface in Abuja over hike in pump price - Daily Trust
Fuel queues have resurfaced in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, as a result of the hike in the pump price of petrol. Daily Trust had reported that fuel which sold for N537 per litre in the nati…
dailytrust.com