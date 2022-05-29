Plane with 22 aboard goes missing in Nepal in cloudy weather
A plane operated by a private airline in Nepal has gone missing with 22 people onboard. The Tara Air plane took off from the tourist town of Pokhara, 80 miles (125km) west of the ca
www.lindaikejisblog.com
Plane with 22 aboard goes missing in Nepal in cloudy weather
A plane operated by a private airline in Nepal has gone missing with 22 people onboard. The Tara Air plane took off from the tourist town of Pokhara, 80 miles (125km) west of the ca
www.lindaikejisblog.com