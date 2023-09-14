Singer Habeeb Olawunmi, widely known as Portable, has delivered a stark message to fellow entertainers, cautioning that some may end up being buried in gutters if they fail to invest in real estate during their lifetimes. In a video shared on his Instagram account, Portable emphasized the importance of property ownership over fake lifestyles.



The artist proudly revealed his multiple properties, including houses in trenches and land holdings in the Ajah area. He stated his intention to purchase another property, underscoring his commitment to securing assets for the future.



Portable expressed frustration at entertainers who prioritize maintaining fake appearances instead of building wealth through property ownership. He argued that when such individuals pass away, their families will have nowhere to bury them, highlighting the consequences of neglecting financial security.



In his words, "Reduce the volume of your fake life so your helper doesn't start calling you a mentor. Some people it is inside the gutter that they will be buried. Be doing fake life. If you die, you don't have a house, you have nothing."



Portable's candid advice serves as a reminder to prioritize investments that ensure long-term financial stability and security in an industry often characterized by extravagance



