Vacancy Receptionist at BountyPraise Steel Construction Limited - Hotnigerianjobs

N

nigeriatopjobs

Guest
BountyPraise Steel Construction Limited is a reputable organization that is into Construction, Building and general Steel work.

We hereby require the services of suitable and qualified candidates to fill the position below...

jobs.jpg

For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/321QRNf

Get more Latest Jobs
 
Last edited by a moderator:

Similar threads

N
Vacancy Marketer (Male & Female) at Fortune Security Company Limited – Lagos and Ibadan - Hotnigerianjobs
Replies
0
Views
5K
nigeriatopjobs
N
N
Vacancy Sales Executive at Pruvia Integrated Limited - Hotnigerianjobs
Replies
0
Views
2K
nigeriatopjobs
N
N
Vacancy Procurement Manager at Dataflex Nigeria Limited - Hotnigerianjobs
Replies
0
Views
2K
nigeriatopjobs
N
N
Vacancy Customer Service Manager at IO Furniture Limited - Hotnigerianjobs
Replies
0
Views
2K
nigeriatopjobs
N
N
Vacancy Graduate Trainee Recruitment at Bounty Praise Steel Construction Limited, Lagos | Jobgurus Nigeria
Replies
0
Views
598
nigeriatopjobs
N

Share the Power, Join the Success

Share your news, experiences, or promote your business. Reach out to us!

Contact us
Nigerian Bulletin
About Nigerian Bulletin

Nigerian Bulletin is an innovative platform offering curated links to top news, diverse lifestyle topics, and a dynamic marketplace. With a strong presence on social media, it serves as a bridge connecting Nigerians to the latest updates and opportunities.

Get Updates

Keep up with the latest news of our company

Follow Us On
Home News Lifestyle Marketplace Contact Us FAQs
Community platform by XenForo® © 2010-2023 XenForo Ltd. © 2023 NigerianBulletin.com
Privacy policy Terms and rules
Back
Top