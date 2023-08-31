Nigerian music sensation Rema and American singer Justine Skye have set off speculations about their relationship following the emergence of a video in which they celebrated Justine Skye's birthday together.
The duo's camaraderie, especially after collaborating on the track "Twisted Fantasy," has fueled conjecture about their romantic involvement. While the two artists have not explicitly confirmed or denied the dating rumors, their close association has prompted fans to speculate about a potential romantic relationship.
The video of their joint birthday celebration has garnered attention online, with fans and followers eagerly observing their interactions for any hints about the nature of their relationship. As of now, the true nature of Rema and Justine Skye's connection remains a topic of curiosity and intrigue among their fans.