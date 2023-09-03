Top Nigerian actress Rita Dominic and her husband, Fidelis Anosike, have joyfully entered the realm of parenthood with the arrival of twin girls. The news, initially reported by City People on September 3, 2023, has sent ripples of excitement through the entertainment world and beyond. ​

Rita Dominic, a celebrated veteran in Nollywood, is now a mother of twins at the age of 48. The couple's joyous moment has been met with an outpouring of congratulations from fans and fellow actors. Notably, actress Eniola Badmus joined in the celebration, extending her warm wishes to the new parents.This heartwarming news has illuminated social media, where well-wishers have been sharing their delight at the double blessing that has graced Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike's lives. The couple's journey into parenthood is a testament to their enduring love and happiness, and it promises to be an exciting chapter in their already illustrious lives.As the couple embraces this new chapter, the world eagerly awaits glimpses of the adorable twins and continues to shower them with blessings and best wishes. Rita Dominic's fans and the entertainment industry as a whole celebrate this remarkable moment in her life