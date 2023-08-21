Nurse Lucy Letby, revealed as the UK's most prolific child serial killer in modern times, has been sentenced to a whole-life term for her crimes. The 33-year-old was found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six others at the Countess of Chester Hospital.
Letby intentionally injected babies with air, forced milk into others, and poisoned two infants with insulin. She did not appear in court for her sentencing. Letby's actions were described as "cruel and calculated," and she was sentenced to spend the rest of her life in prison, becoming the fourth woman in UK history to receive a whole-life order.
The judge noted the "malevolence bordering on sadism" in her actions and her complete lack of remorse. Letby's conviction comes as a result of the tragic deaths she caused while working as a neonatal nurse.