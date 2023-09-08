Sasha Obama, the 22-year-old daughter of former President Barack Obama, was recently photographed smoking a cigarette while leaving a Labor Day party in Los Angeles. Her casual attire for the occasion included a colorful bikini top and a midriff-baring blue maxi skirt. Sasha was also seen wearing black flip-flops and had her long braids flowing loosely. Notably, she left her belly button ring on full display and appeared to be makeup-free for the outing in West Hollywood, California.
The images of Sasha smoking sparked discussions on social media and various media outlets. As a public figure and member of the Obama family, her actions often draw significant attention. The pictures captured her engaging in a relaxed, carefree moment with friends during the holiday celebration.
The images of Sasha smoking sparked discussions on social media and various media outlets. As a public figure and member of the Obama family, her actions often draw significant attention. The pictures captured her engaging in a relaxed, carefree moment with friends during the holiday celebration.
Last edited: