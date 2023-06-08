Subsidy removal: Filling stations record low sales as govs back Tinubu - Daily Trust
The rise in the price of petrol has reduced the level of patronage at filling stations as Nigerians grapple with the ripple effects of the government’s decision on fuel subsidy removal. Checks by o…
dailytrust.com
Subsidy removal: Filling stations record low sales as govs back Tinubu - Daily Trust
The rise in the price of petrol has reduced the level of patronage at filling stations as Nigerians grapple with the ripple effects of the government’s decision on fuel subsidy removal. Checks by o…
dailytrust.com