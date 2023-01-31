siteadmin
Competitive gaming is a relatively new concept that many people may be unaware of. Despite this, it is an enormous industry that is followed and participated in by people from all corners of the globe.
Commonly referred to as esports, competitive gaming arose from the video gaming world. Gaming companies soon realised that there was a market for broadcast video games played by the very best players, and soon kicked off tournaments for a massive range of different games and digital activities. Let’s take a look at the competitive gaming scene in South Africa and examine how it compares to other regions. Keep reading to find out more.
What Is Competitive Gaming?
Competitive gaming, more commonly known as esports, is a type of competition using the medium of video games. It is most commonly seen in the form of organised tournaments where professional players and/or teams will compete to win often large cash prizes.
The first recorded instance of competitive gaming was back in the 1970s. However, it wasn’t until the last few decades that the concept really took off, with esports now representing an industry valued at around $1.4 billion.
This incredible rise in popularity is partly due to improvements in technology. Games today are far more engaging and realistic; they make for incredibly exciting contests and reward training and skill more so than the games of previous generations.
What’s more, the advent of online multiplayer technology has worked to bolster the competitive element of gaming. Rather than pitting themselves against the AI-driven computer, players can compete with other human players from anywhere in the world.
Today, there are countless esports tournaments and competitions worldwide. These range from small, independently run contests, to massive commercial events sponsored by some of the world’s biggest brands and companies.
Perhaps the biggest esports tournament is The International Dota 2 Championships. This annual event is focused on the Dota 2 combat game and recently offered a jaw-dropping $40 million prize pool.
Can You Bet On Competitive Gaming?
Competitive gaming is obviously an incredibly lucrative industry. It will come as no surprise then that many online casinos and gambling platforms now offer markets for users to bet on esports competitions.
This is much like regular sports betting. Gamblers can place wagers on their favourite players or teams to add even more excitement to the spectacle. Betting on esports requires no real specialist knowledge other than a passion for an awareness of competitive gaming. Check out new online casinos South Africa for new players and you’ll find plenty of esports betting markets on offer.
What Is The Scene Like In South Africa?
As one of the most modern nations on the continent, South Africa has a vibrant and active esports community. The scene is supported by organisations including Mind Sports South Africa and the Confederation of African Esports, who have worked tirelessly to promote and grow competitive gaming in South Africa and other African countries.
Some of the biggest tournaments in the region include ESEA South Africa, ESL African Championship, and the Africa Cyber Gaming League. Stats indicate that South African esports players have been awarded a total of $1.4 million in prize money across 345 tournaments.
The most popular esports game in South Africa is Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, while the country’s most successful player is Johnny ‘JT’ Theodosiou.
Competitive Gaming Scenes Across The World
While the South African esports scene is thriving and looks set to continue growing, it still has a long way to go if it wants to compete with the competitive gaming industries in other nations.
South Korea is perhaps the global leader for esports, often seen as one of the country’s that helped truly popularize the activity and propel it into the mainstream. Starcraft, Overwatch, and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds are among the most popular esports titles, where players can compete in tournaments with prize pools that regularly reach values in the tens of millions.
The US is another enormous esports market, with research indicating that competitive gaming in the states attracts upwards of 29 million monthly viewers. The industry has seen massive growth as a result of the popularity of streaming platforms like Twitch, where popular esports players can connect with fans and increase their reach and visibility.
Conclusion
In days gone by, competitive gaming may have been brushed off as a novelty or a passing fad. However, esports have proved the naysayers wrong, it now represents a colossal industry that is played and followed by people from all corners of the world.
