Top 5 Relaxation Resorts In Nigeria

The continent of Africa has, in recent times, expanded on the availability of relaxation resorts to boost tourism across the continent. Need a vacation or a slightly-luxurious, very-comfortable place to relax? Here are the top five relaxation resorts in Nigeria.

  • La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos
  • Le Meridien Ibom Hotel & Golf Resort, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State
  • Kamp Ikare Beach Resort, Lagos State
  • MicCom Golf Resort, Osun State
  • Zenababs Half Moon Hotel and Resort, Ilesha, Osun State
