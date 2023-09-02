In a tragic incident, bandits targeted a mosque during Sunset prayers in Saya-Saya village, Ikara Local Government Area of Kaduna State, resulting in the death of seven worshippers. The attack occurred around 8 pm on a Friday evening, with five victims killed inside the mosque and two others at different locations within the area. Additionally, two villagers sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to the hospital.Malam Abdulrahaman Yusuf, the village head, confirmed that the head of the village vigilante group was among the victims killed in the mosque. The assailants appeared to have targeted him, as they attacked during prayer time.Security agencies, including soldiers and police from Ikara town and Palgore area, arrived at the scene around 12:30 am, but the bandits had already fled the village. One of the wounded victims was transported to Aminu Kano Hospital for medical treatment.The Kaduna State Police Command has mobilized security personnel to search nearby areas to apprehend the perpetrators and restore calm in the region. This tragic incident underscores the ongoing security challenges facing some parts of Nigeria, especially in the northern regions.