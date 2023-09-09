The aftermath of recent tribunal decisions in Nigeria's electoral landscape has been marked by contrasting emotions. Winners in these legal battles are celebrating their victories, while those removed from office have rejected the verdicts and expressed their intention to appeal.



This legal showdown comes amid a race against time for dozens of judges assigned to handle litigations in all 36 states of the federation. They are striving to meet the deadline set by the Electoral Act of 2022 (as amended), which mandates that cases filed in March be heard and determined within 180 days, culminating by September 16.



The ramifications of these legal battles extend to legislators who have already been inaugurated but have ongoing court cases. Some legislators express a sense of divided attention, with concerns about the potential impact on their work in the National Assembly.



Experts emphasize the need for political actors to adapt their mindset to minimize such litigations. They highlight the importance of refining the electoral process, ensuring that results are credible, and encouraging compliance with electoral rules to reduce the recourse to legal challenges.



The substantial caseload of electoral disputes has put a strain on the judiciary, diverting its attention from other critical cases unrelated to politics. This has prompted calls for strengthening the judiciary and exploring ways to expedite electoral matters, ultimately contributing to a more stable and effective democracy in Nigeria.