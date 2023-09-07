Access Bank Nigeria

Metro UNILAG Associate Professor Kadiri Akeem Babalola in Custody Following Rape Allegations

Kadiri Akeem Babalola, an Associate Professor of Botany at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), finds himself in police custody following allegations of rape. The incident reportedly occurred on August 16, 2023, when a 20-year-old female student, whose identity is being protected, visited Babalola in his office to address concerns about her academic results.

The victim subsequently reached out to the Inclusive Social Welfare and Empowerment Foundation, an NGO, to report the alleged rape. This organization then brought the matter to the attention of the Gender Unit of the Lagos State Police Command.

Lagos Police Command spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin has confirmed the arrest, stating that the lecturer "is to appear in court in the coming days."

UNILAG's spokesperson, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, also acknowledged the situation, stating, "UNILAG Management, on August 28, received a letter from the Nigeria Police Force, inviting an employee of the university for questioning." The employee willingly cooperated with this request on August 29. While the university awaits further details regarding the incident, they are actively collaborating with law enforcement to ensure a just resolution to the matter.
 

