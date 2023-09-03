The Yoruba language has been added to the list of instructional languages for driver permit tests in Maryland, United States. Alongside Yoruba, nine new languages have been included in the Maryland Learner's Permit Test, expanding accessibility for linguistically diverse residents. The decision to include these languages was based on U.S. census data.
Chrissy Nizer, an administrator with the Motor Vehicle Agency in Maryland, explained that enhancing accessibility for the driver's knowledge test and study materials is essential to serve the state's diverse population.
Yoruba, spoken by the Yoruba people in South West Nigeria, joins other languages such as Tagalog, Amharic, Arabic, Russian, Urdu, Hindi, Farsi, Portuguese, and American Sign Language as options for applicants starting in September.
This recognition of the Yoruba language in Maryland follows a similar move by the United Kingdom in 2015 when Yoruba was listed as one of the optional languages for aspiring police constables in London's Metropolitan Police, alongside various other languages. Yoruba's influence extends beyond language and includes music, movies, and various aspects of cultural expression
