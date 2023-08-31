During the early hours of Thursday, a group of lawyers exited a Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) event due to their dissatisfaction with the chosen main musical performer, Portable. The incident occurred at the "Unbarred" concert, held at the Velodrome within the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja, as part of the NBA Annual General Conference.



Anticipation had been building among the lawyers as they awaited the commencement of the programme. However, when Portable took the stage, the lawyers were taken aback by the unexpected selection for the headline act, at an event promoted as the grandest NBA-AGC closing party to date.



NBA President Yakubu Maikyau delivered a brief introduction before the unconventional singer's performance began. Videos circulating on social media captured Portable shirtless, climbing stadium equipment during his act. Expressing their reservations about the choice of Portable as the performer, a number of lawyers decided to leave the event in protest.



Conversely, some legal professionals opted to remain and experience the controversial artist's performance firsthand. The incident has sparked discussions about the appropriateness of the artist selection for the event



