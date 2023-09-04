Lagos is gearing up for the full commercial launch of its long-awaited Blue Rail Line, with operations scheduled to commence on September 4, 2023. The Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, announced this exciting development.
Key Facts About the Lagos Blue Rail Line:
- Decades in the Making: The idea for this rail network was first proposed in 1983 during the administration of Lateef Jakande. Construction commenced in 2003, nearly 20 years later.
- Construction Details: The project was executed by the China Civil Engineering Construction Company, a subsidiary of China Railway Construction Corporation, under the auspices of LAMATA.
- Phase One: The initial phase, running from Marina to Mile 2, is set to transport 250,000 passengers daily, with the entire 27km line expected to serve around 500,000 passengers daily when completed.
- Stations: Phase one features five stations: Marina, National Theatre, Iganmu, Alaba, and Orile.
- Reduced Travel Time: The journey from Marina to Mile 2, which usually takes over an hour by road, will now take less than 15 minutes.
- Fares: A full trip from Marina to Mile 2 is priced at N750, while zonal fares range between N400 and N500 for shorter journeys.
- Safety Precautions: Residents are advised not to trespass on the electrified rail line and to use pedestrian bridges. The Blue Rail Line has over 30 cameras and security personnel to ensure passenger safety.
- Trial Period: Before full commercial operations begin, select members of the public will be invited to familiarize themselves with the system.
- Access: Passengers can use the cowry card for train access.
- Independent Power Supply: The Blue Rail Line will run on its own electricity generated through an Independent Power Project (IPP).
- Extensive Monitoring: Over 30 cameras will monitor the tracks, and command and control centers are available at all stations.
- Security: Plainclothes security agents and Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps officers will ride with passengers at all times.
- No Tolerance for Altercations: Conflicts or altercations on the train will not be tolerated.
- Initial Schedule: Initially, there will be 12 trips per day, with plans to eventually operate 76 trips from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Peak Hours: Two schedules will run for now: 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. (morning peak) and 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. (evening peak).
- Brief Stops: The train will halt for 90 seconds at each station.
- Discounts Apply: The 50% discount announced by Governor Sanwo-Olu for all Lagos public transportation rides will also apply to the Blue Rail Line.
- Full Operations: Lagos residents and visitors can look forward to the Blue Rail Line's full-scale commercial operations starting on September 4, 2023.