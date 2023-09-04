Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, alongside several dignitaries, embarked on the first-ever ride of the Lagos Blue Rail Line from Marina station to Mile 2 at 9:00 a.m. The governor took the opportunity to brief fellow passengers on the train's boarding requirements. Among those accompanying him were his wife, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat; Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin; former Deputy Governor Femi Pedro; ex-Speaker of the House of Assembly Adeyemi Ikuforiji, and Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, among other government officials.The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) reported that during the first month, the train would run 12 trips using the locomotive system. However, LAMATA Managing Director Abimbola Akinajo revealed that the electric-powered train operation would start with 76 trips, catering to an estimated passenger capacity between 150,000 and 175,000 daily from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.Governor Sanwo-Olu urged Lagosians to treat the rail tracks with respect, highlighting the extensive security measures in place, including over 300 CCTV cameras and more than 30 monitoring the tracks. He emphasized that any disturbance or vandalism would not be tolerated, emphasizing that the Lagos Blue Rail Line was a shared asset for all residents to cherish.