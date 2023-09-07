Access Bank Nigeria

Metro Adding Insult to Injury: Tribunal Chides Petitioners for Assuming Court Would Be Swayed by Social Media.

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) admonished the petitioners challenging President Bola Tinubu's victory in the 2023 election, citing their failure to provide compelling evidence to substantiate their claims.

The petitions came from various quarters, including the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), seeking to nullify Tinubu's election win, as well as challenges from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP), and their respective candidates.

Justice Monsurat Bolaji-Yusuf, a member of the five-person panel, sharply criticized the petitioners during the judgment, stating that they appeared to misunderstand the process and lacked credible evidence to support their claims. She questioned whether they expected the court to collect evidence from the streets or be influenced by social media threats.

It's clear that the petitions from the onset were engaged in a wild goose chase and inquisitorial adventure," Justice Monsurat declared.

The five-member panel ultimately dismissed the petitions against Tinubu's victory, prompting the Labour Party and PDP to express dissatisfaction with the verdict. In contrast, President Tinubu called on the opposition to collaborate with his government for the betterment of all Nigerians. The ruling party, APC, also congratulated Tinubu on his court win and encouraged Nigerians to participate in nation-building efforts.
 

