Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Robert Clark expressed strong confidence in the unanimous judgment of the Presidential Election Petitions Court, describing it as unassailable. He believes that Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are unlikely to succeed in their appeal at the Supreme Court.Clark stated on the Channels TV Sunday Politics program that his view is informed by his extensive experience in legal matters. He emphasized that all the legal issues presented by the petitioners at the Tribunal had already been addressed by the country's highest court, and the petitioners couldn't sufficiently prove their claims.The Presidential Election Petitions Court recently issued a comprehensive 12-hour judgment, rejecting the petitions filed by multiple parties, including the PDP and Labour Party, against President Bola Tinubu's victory in the February 25, 2023, presidential election. The court also ruled that INEC had the discretion to decide how to transmit election results during the said election.Clark pointed out that the Tribunal determined that Obi was unable to substantiate his claim that Tinubu had been convicted of money laundering in the United States. The panel concluded that neither Obi nor the LP could provide evidence of a criminal arrest or conviction against Tinubu.Both Atiku and Obi have rejected the Tribunal's decision and declared their intent to pursue legal remedies at the Supreme Court