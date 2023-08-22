World Champion Tobi Amusan has begun her title defense at the World Athletics Championship with a strong performance, winning Heat 5 of the women's 100m hurdles. Despite a slow start, the world hurdles record holder clocked 12.48 seconds (0.4) to secure the victory at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary.Amusan outpaced Jamaican Champion Megan Tapper, who came in second with a time of 12.51 seconds, and Australian Michelle Jenneke, who finished third in 12.71 seconds. Competing alongside Ebony Morrison, Maayke Tjin-a-lim, Natalia Christofi, and Nika Glojnaric, Amusan will advance to the semifinals scheduled for Wednesday at 7:20 pm Nigerian time.Notably, at the 2022 World Championship in Eugene, USA, Amusan achieved victory with a 12.40 time (African record) before setting a new world record of 12.12 seconds, surpassing Kendra Harrison's previous record of 12.20 seconds set in 2016.Amusan's participation was initially in doubt due to concerns about her clearance by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU). However, she was cleared by a disciplinary panel just two days before the championship's commencement.Amusan's remarkable achievements include setting the world record for the women's 100m hurdles at 12.12 seconds during the previous World Athletics Championships. She retained her Commonwealth Games and Diamond League titles in a record-breaking season that demonstrated her exceptional prowess in the sport.Source: Vanguard Nigeria.