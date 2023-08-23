Access Bank Nigeria

Sports Breaking News: Amusan Advances to 100mH Final

World Champion Tobi Amusan has maintained her impressive title defense at the World Athletics Championship, delivering an outstanding performance.

She secured the top position in Heat 2 of the semi-final with a remarkable time of 12.56 seconds. Amusan's exceptional run showcases her dedication and skill as she continues to excel in the championship. This achievement further solidifies her status as a world-class athlete and a force to be reckoned with in the 100m hurdles event. As the competition progresses, all eyes are on Amusan as she aims to secure her place in the final and potentially defend her world title. Her remarkable achievement reflects her commitment to excellence and serves as an inspiration to athletes and fans alike.


Credit: Vanguard Newspaper
 

