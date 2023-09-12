Apple is gearing up to introduce its latest iPhone, the iPhone 15, at the "Wanderlust" event in Cupertino, California, on September 12. This new model is anticipated to be available in four variants: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Here are five key details about the iPhone 15:
- Titanium Build: In a departure from previous stainless steel models, the iPhone 15 will feature a titanium body, according to senior research analyst Luke Lin at DIGITIMES.
- Enhanced Zoom: The iPhone 15 Pro Max will boast double the optical zoom compared to the iPhone 14, thanks to a newly-introduced 'periscope lens upgrade,' enabling 5-6x optical zoom.
- A17 Bionic Chip: The Pro models will be equipped with the A17 Bionic chip, promising improved performance and speed.
- USB-C Charging: Unlike earlier models, the iPhone 15 will sport a USB-C charging port, similar to those found on some Android phones.
- Price Increase: Due to its premium titanium construction, the iPhone 15 is expected to come with a higher price tag. According to Forbes, rumored starting prices are as follows: iPhone 15 at $799, iPhone 15 Plus at $899, iPhone 15 Pro at $1,099 (a $100 increase), and iPhone 15 Pro Max at $1,299 (a $200 increase).